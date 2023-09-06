No, This Video Does Not Show People Chanting Hindu Mantras at the White House

Fact-check: This video showing a several people chanting Indian vedic mantras together is not from the White House but from Croatia, Europe.
A video showing several people sitting together and chanting Indian vedic mantras is going viral on social media to claim that 'Shri Rudram Stotram' was recited at the White House in the United States.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a Facebook post.
The video was posted on 28 May 2018.
It carried the same video and the caption stated that it shows more than 400 Europeans from an European Veda association called Veda Union performing in Croatia.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and found the group's official website.
According to the website, Veda Union is a project that brings all European Veda chanting groups together.
The website also carried details about the particular event that happened on 3 and 4 March 2018.
The group performed 11 continuous chanting of 'Shri Rudram Camakam' hymns at 11 different locations in Europe as part of a project titled "Rudram 11".
We found more pictures from the event which matched the visuals from the viral video.
Comparison between the viral video and the image found on the group's website.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video from Europe showing a several people chanting Indian vedic mantras together was falsely shared as from the White House.
