A couple and their six-year-old son who hail from Karnataka were found dead at their home in Maryland in the United States on Friday, 18 August, Baltimore Sun reported.

Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of double murder-suicide, the Baltimore Police said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Yogesh Honnala Nagarajappa is suspected to have killed his wife Prathibha Y Amarnath (35) and son Yash Honnala (6) using a gun before shooting himself, the Baltimore Police said in a tweet.