Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Workers Causing Havoc in West Bengal

No, This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Workers Causing Havoc in West Bengal

The video was found to date back to March 2026 and originates from Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared, falsely claiming to show&nbsp;BJP leaders and workers causing havoc after the party's victory in West Bengal.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video is being shared, falsely claiming to show BJP leaders and workers causing havoc after the party's victory in West Bengal. 

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video is making the rounds on social media claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers causing havoc after the party's victory in West Bengal

What does the video show?: The 30-second clip shows a group of men vandalising vehicles and creating a ruckus in the street.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a group of men creating a ruckus and vandalising vehicles in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Also ReadNo, Manoj Tiwari Didn't Say India Should Treat ₹2 as ₹1 To Help Rupee's Value

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.

  • We found an Instagram account, journalistdanish3107, that shared the same video on 4 March 2026 with the caption, 'Miscreants created terror behind Pratap Nagar Sadar police station in Jodhpur and created ruckus by vandalising doors of houses and vehicles.' (translated from Hindi to English)

The video shared by the Instagram account, journalistdanish3107. 

(Source:Instagram/Screenshot)

News reports: Through reverse image search, we found two news reports covering the same incident.

  • ABP News published the story on 4 March 2026, reporting that in the Pratap Nagar police station area in Jodhpur, a group of men molested women and girls during Holi celebrations, and vandalised nearly a dozen vehicles parked outside homes.

News report by ABP News. 

(Source: ABP News/Screenshot)

  • Dainik Bhaskar also reported on the incident, stating that in Jodhpur's Pratap Nagar police station area, miscreants vandalised several vehicles due to a personal feud.

News report by Dainik Bhaskar. 

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video has no relation to West Bengal and shows a group of men creating a ruckus and vandalising vehicles in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Also ReadDid PM Modi Avoid a Question About Aircraft Losses During Operation Sindoor? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT