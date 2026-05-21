No, This Video Doesn’t Show BJP Workers Causing Havoc in West Bengal

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A video is making the rounds on social media claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers causing havoc after the party's victory in West Bengal.
What does the video show?: The 30-second clip shows a group of men vandalising vehicles and creating a ruckus in the street.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.
We found an Instagram account, journalistdanish3107, that shared the same video on with the caption, 'Miscreants created terror behind Pratap Nagar Sadar police station in Jodhpur and created ruckus by vandalising doors of houses and vehicles.' (translated from Hindi to English)
News reports: Through reverse image search, we found two news reports covering the same incident.
ABP News published the story on , reporting that in the Pratap Nagar police station area in Jodhpur, a group of men molested women and girls during Holi celebrations, and vandalised nearly a dozen vehicles parked outside homes.
Dainik Bhaskar also reported on the incident, stating that in Jodhpur's Pratap Nagar police station area, miscreants vandalised several vehicles due to a personal feud.
Conclusion: The video has no relation to West Bengal and shows a group of men creating a ruckus and vandalising vehicles in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
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