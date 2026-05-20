Protect Yourself Online With The Quint’s AI-Powered Scamguard Chatbot

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On our WhatsApp tipline, you've sent us images asking if they were real. You've sent us messages, asking if they were true. You've asked us about breaking news and celebrity updates.
With scams becoming increasingly commonplace, you used to have to visit our website to learn more about them.
We're here to change that.
On the same number that you've connected with us all these years, you can reach out to learn about scams.
Building upon our Scamguard initiative, this interactive bot, built with Suwali, will take you through how scammers operate, how they target people, and how scams work.
From phishing attempts to loan traps, our team has uncovered and dissected close to 50 distinct scam types, serving clear, explainers to help readers spot fraud before it strikes.
Our bank of simple explainers are now accessible in text format. Just ask us about your concern, and our bot will respond with relevant information in minutes, and may also provide information on redressal if needed.
It will guide to to relevant government portals, or send you our byte-sized explainers, depending on the query.
Since this is a new offering from our end, please be patient with us. While our team of skilled journalists have rigorously tested it, it may still make some errors. If your query goes unanswered, don't worry. Our team monitors how it behaves, and will get back to you to help you with the tools or tips you need.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)