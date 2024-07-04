No, This Video Does Not Show Visuals From Stampede That Took Place in Hathras

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Does Not Show Visuals From Stampede That Took Place in Hathras

The video could be traced back to March and is unrelated to the recent stampede that occured in Hathras.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video is old and unrelated to the recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Amid reports of around 116 people losing their lives during a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a video is now being shared on social media with users linking it to the tragic incident.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the video with a caption that said, "At least 116 people, mostly women, lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh."

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar such claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to March of this year and showed a stampede-like situation in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

What led us to the truth?: A reverse image search using the help of Google Lens directed us to the same visuals published in a report by NDTV on 17 March.

  • The report mentioned that a stampede broke out in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh during a pre-Holi event.

  • It said that around six people allegedly fell unconscious, with some of them reported getting injured.

News reports: A Times Now report said that the incident happened at the Radha Rani temple in Mathura's Barsana area during a pre-Holi event.

  • It mentioned that around two devotees were in critical condition.

  • The report further said that the police refuted reports of a stampede taking place at the temple.

  • SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey mentioned that even though there was a large footfall at the event, proper arrangements were in place.

  • Media agency ANI had uploaded SSP Pandey's statements on their official X handle.

  • The Quint's Piyush Rai, too, had shared visuals from the incident on his official X account.

What happened in Hathras?: The Quint reported that at least 121 people have reportedly died in a stampede that took place on 2 July at a religious function by a 'Baba'.

  • The 'Baba' was identified as Sakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba'. He has not been named in the FIR filed by the police.

  • You can read our entire report here.

The report was last updated on 3 July.

(Source: The Quint)

Conclusion: It is clear that this video is old and unrelated to the recent stampede that took place in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

