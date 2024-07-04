No, This Video Does Not Show Visuals From Stampede That Took Place in Hathras

advertisement
Amid reports of around 116 people losing their lives during a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a video is now being shared on social media with users linking it to the tragic incident.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle shared the video with a caption that said, "At least 116 people, mostly women, lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh."
(More archives of similar such claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to March of this year and showed a stampede-like situation in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
What led us to the truth?: A reverse image search using the help of Google Lens directed us to the same visuals published in a report by NDTV on 17 March.
The report mentioned that a stampede broke out in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh during a pre-Holi event.
It said that around six people allegedly fell unconscious, with some of them reported getting injured.
News reports: A Times Now report said that the incident happened at the Radha Rani temple in Mathura's Barsana area during a pre-Holi event.
It mentioned that around two devotees were in critical condition.
The report further said that the police refuted reports of a stampede taking place at the temple.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey mentioned that even though there was a large footfall at the event, proper arrangements were in place.
Media agency ANI had uploaded SSP Pandey's statements on their official X handle.
The Quint's Piyush Rai, too, had shared visuals from the incident on his official X account.
What happened in Hathras?: The Quint reported that at least 121 people have reportedly died in a stampede that took place on 2 July at a religious function by a 'Baba'.
The 'Baba' was identified as Sakar Vishwa Hari 'Bhole Baba'. He has not been named in the FIR filed by the police.
You can read our entire report here.
Conclusion: It is clear that this video is old and unrelated to the recent stampede that took place in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined