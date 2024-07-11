Is US VP Kamala Harris Ineligible to Run For President? No, Viral Claim is False

advertisement
A photo of US Vice President Kamala Harris‘ birth certificate has gone viral on social media, which shows her place of birth as Alameda County in California.
The claim: It is being shared to claim that Harris was born to non-American parents in the USA, making her ineligible to hold office as the President of the United States.
How did we find out the truth?: First, we looked for citizenship laws for children born to legal or illegal immigrants in the US.
This led us to a document titled ‘Myths and Facts about Birthright Citizenship’ on the American Immigration Council’s website.
On its fourth page, it mentioned that “children of legal and illegal immigrants born in the United States are U.S. citizens by virtue of the fact that they are born on US soil.“
To further learn if birthright citizenship laws impacted one's eligibility to run for public office in the US, we ran a keyword search using ’can immigrant children become President’ as the search term.
This took us to the website of the US Constitution, which carried an article regarding ’qualifications for the Presidency’.
The fifth clause of the Article listed three requirements for a person to run for President.
1. They should be US citizens.
2. They should be at least 35 years old.
3. They should have resided in the US for at least 14 years.
According to US VP Kamala Harris’ bio page on The White House’s website, she has been working in public offices since 1990, as a prosecutor at Alameda County’s District Attorney’s office.
This shows that Harris has been a resident in the US for at least 34 years.
Conclusion: US Vice President Kamala Harris was born to immigrant parents, but since she was born in the US and has stayed there for more than 14 years, she is qualified to run for President.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)