Fact-Check: Video About ‘New’ US Visa Rules for Indians Shares Misleading Claims

The first change that the video talks about is the "alien registration requirement," claiming that Indians planning US longer than 30 days must complete and submit form G325R.

It adds that the US is building a "huge and detailed record of all long-term foreign visitors from India," and that if one skips filling this form, it makes their visa "basically useless."

However, this part of the claim is misleading.

A quick look at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) website which carries information about Alien Registration clarifies some points made in the claim.