Fact-Check: Video About ‘New’ US Visa Rules for Indians Shares Misleading Claims

Amid rising scrutiny of visa applications by the United States' government, a video which talks about visa rules for Indians entering the US in 2025 is being shared on YouTube.
The video makes 13 claims about "changes" in visa rules for Indian applicants, such as permits for traveling within the US, new forms, drug-related offences and so on.
While some claims made in the video are true, a majority of them are misleading or outright false.
Let's take a look at these claims and if they're true.
The first change that the video talks about is the "alien registration requirement," claiming that Indians planning US longer than 30 days must complete and submit form G325R.
It adds that the US is building a "huge and detailed record of all long-term foreign visitors from India," and that if one skips filling this form, it makes their visa "basically useless."
However, this part of the claim is misleading.
A quick look at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) website which carries information about Alien Registration clarifies some points made in the claim.
It clearly notes that the registration is only required for people who "were not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a US visa..."
Additionally, only those who turned 14 in the US (regardless of registration status) OR those who are present in the US without registration are required to fill form G325R if they are there for .
The second claim states that "just showing your Indian passport may no longer be enough" for Indians to travel domestically within the US, as they might need to carry identification which meets "federal real ID standards."
This claim is false and has no basis in facts.
The website of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is responsible for security checks at US airports, clearly lists foreign government-issued passports as "acceptable ID" at its checkpoints.
The next part of the video talks about a third important change, which states that starting 1 May 2025, Indian applicants for a US visa must fill out a 'Form DS1164'.
Calling it a 20-page question, the video claims that the form asks for "online presence, your social media accounts, your complete travel history for the last 15 years, and even a list of family members with names, jobs, and addresses."
This part of the claim is misleading, as .
There is, however, a form DS160 that asks for similar information, as noted on the US Department of State's website.
As on 7 October 2025, there is no mandatory requirement to provide social media account details, and the 'required documents' for the form mention that travellers "may also be asked for your international travel history for the past five years."
Mentioning a "fourth rule" change, the video claims that the US sees an Indian citizen who also "holds another nationality" that the US deems to be "sensitive" as a high-risk case.
"This has especially affected many Indian-Americans who kept their Indian passport while becoming citizens of Canada or European countries," it adds, claiming that such people will be treated with suspicion.
We not find any credible or official information to corroborate this part of the claim. It is also important to note that India does not permit her citizens to hold dual citizenships.
The fifth point claims that the US has now started a pilot programme to allow pre-clearance from Indian airports, before one even boards their US-bound flight.
It states that this facility will allow Indians to clear US' customs and immigration checks before departure, saving them time in the long run.
However, this claim is false.
As per the website for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), US does, in fact, have pre-clearance facilities in six countries apart from the US, namely Ireland, UAE, the Bahamas, Aruba, Bermuda, and Canada, but not in India.
The next portion of the video claims that Indians now run the risk of being denied a visa, "get you pulled into secondary screening or straight out denied entry," if they may have overstayed their permitted time in the past by a few days, or even face a denial over past, minor offenses such as a non-payment of traffic fines.
It claims that these charges can be applied retroactively, causing people to be rejected for visas.
While it is true that applications may be subject to "more intensive investigation" if a person does not have a clear record, the CBP's website does not mention prohibition of entry or a visa denial over it.
However, this may happen if a person has an active arrest warrant out for them.
Though the rules and laws do not explicitly state that one may be denied entry or deported over minor violations or unpaid fines, there have been news reports about students' visas and permits being cancelled over infractions.
The next two 'rule changes' this video mentions are the introduction of an "advanced financial tracking system" to monitor the flow of money to and from an applicant's accounts, as well as their spending habits.
It also talks about the US requiring applicants' full medical history, including history of mental illness, chronic illness, and prescription medication. "In some cases, people are even being denied entry," it claims.
When we looked into these points, we found that there was no evidence to support the claim about existing protocol or procedures being changed.
Neither did we find any credible or official reports to suggest the implementation of an “advanced financial tracking system," nor did we come across any updated health-related requirements for applications.
As we saw, eight out of 13 'rules' the video mentioned were false or misleading.
The remaining rules mentioned in the video are true.
Devices and social media: Two of the points made spoke about applications requiring to submit details related to their social media and email accounts for checking, as well as be compliant if asked to submit their electronic devices for monitoring. This is true.
Cannabis: While several states in the US have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, the video says that it is still a punishable offense for non-citizens to possess or use it. This statement is true, as all non-citizens are subject to federal laws. Federal laws have classified cannabis as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, prohibiting use, sale, and possession.
TSA's behavioral detection program: As per the video, ports of entry to the US have specially trained officials to monitor people's behaviour and body language, keeping an eye out for suspicious people.
This is true. The programme is called Screening of Passengers by Observation Techniques (SPOT), and is done by Behavior Detection Officers (BDO).
