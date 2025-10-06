'Took Rs 50L Loan to Study in US, Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Could Leave Me in Debt'

The signing of the proclamation by US President Donald Trump, which imposes a $100,000 fee on all first-time H-1B visa applications filed after 21 September, has had the highest impact on the international student community.

It is said that everyone who comes to America also comes with an 'American Dream'. So, even I had a dream to study, work and make a living in the US. But now, it seems that my dream is breaking into pieces.

After completing my BTech, I was working at a private company. After working for two-and-a-half years, I wanted to upgrade myself with an international degree. I applied to multiple nations, and I got admission calls for a Master's from Italy, Sweden, and the US.