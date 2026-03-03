AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Us Soldier Crying After Iran Missile Strike

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Us Soldier Crying After Iran Missile Strike

The video is an AI-generated one and doesn't show real visuals of a US soldier in distress.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A screenshot of the viral clip&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A screenshot of the viral clip 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a man, dressed in military fatigues, with two others sitting in the background amid rubble is being widely shared on social media amid Iran's retaliatory strikes on the US' military bases across west Asia.

What is the claim?: The video, showing a military US military officer crying and saying that he cannot see his daughter's face anymore after his smartphone's screen got shattered, is being shared as one of a result of one of Iran's strikes.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by an X user had gathered around 40 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this video can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is an AI-generated one and does not show authentic visuals of American soldiers in distress.

Also ReadOld Clip of Flares in Dubai Viral as Iran’s Attack Amid US-Israel Aggression

How do we know the truth?: When we watched the video, we saw some very noticeable issues in the video.

  • Firstly, the smartphone in the soldier's hand is unnaturally long.

The phone is twice the length of any smartphone.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • Secondly, while the man cries, his 'tears' appear out of his mouth, and not his eyes.

The man drools instead of crying.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • Lastly, in the video, the man bears a patch of the USA's flag on both arms, while in the Army, it is only worn on the right upper arm.

The viral video shows a soldier with two patches.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

Since these errors are typically found in AI-generated videos, we ran it through AI detection tool 'DeepFake-O-Meter'.

  • Five of its detectors showed an approximately 90 percent or higher confidence in the likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.

Three detectors here show a 90 percent or higher chance.

(Source: Deepfake-o-Meter/Screenshot)

Two of them here show that the video was an AI-generated one.

(Source: Deepfake-o-Meter/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows a US soldier crying after his smartphone was destroyed during an Iranian airstrike.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show Israelis Evacuating a Flight After Iranian Strike? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

