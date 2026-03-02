Does This Video Show Israelis Evacuating a Flight After Iranian Strike? No!

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Israelis Evacuating a Flight After Iranian Strike? No!

Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the recent Israel-Iran tensions.

A video of people sliding down from a plane, which can be seen engulfed in smoke, is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent escalations between Israel and Iran.

What have users said?: A premium subscriber of X (formerly Twitter) named 'GPX' shared the clip with a caption that said, "Evacuation of Israeli passengers after an Iranian missile strike targeted an Israeli airport today."

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is the claim true?: No, the video could be traced back to July 2025 and shows passengers being evacuated after an American Airlines flight aborted its takeoff in Denver.

What led us to the truth?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals uploaded on the official X handle of ABC News.

  • It was posted on 27 July 2025 with a caption that said, "Passengers evacuated onto the runway via emergency slide after an American Airlines flight aborted its takeoff on the runway in Denver on Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said..."

News reports: A news report published by CBS News said that a passenger travelling from a Denver to Miami via flight said that the plane's landing gear malfunctioned right before its takeoff.

  • The Denver Fire Department said that the problem took place when the plane was still on the runway. The officials mentioned that six crew members and all 173 passengers were safely taken off the aircraft.

  • The report further said that the airlines confirmed to the media outlet that the aircraft experienced a maintenance issue with a tire.

The report was published on 27 July 2025.

(Source: CBS News/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

