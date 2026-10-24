Fact-Check: Video of US Senator Calling India a ‘Failed State’ Is AI-Altered

A video of US Senator Richard Blumenthal speaking during a media interaction is being shared on social media, shortly after the US Senate passed a bill granting the administration authority to levy 100 percent tariffs on the top five global importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas, which includes India and China.

What does he say?: In the claim, Blumenthal is heard saying, ""India is a failed state. Its economy is collapsing and its military is a paper tiger that can't win a single battle. Stop begging for our oil and gas. Go find someone else to subsidize your incompetence. The world is moving on and India will be left behind exactly where it belongs."