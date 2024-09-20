Fact-Check: UP Cop Caught For Supplying Illegal Weapons? No, Claim is False!

advertisement
A video showing some people dragging a police officer on the road is being shared that one Muslim police official called Shahnawaz Khan from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was 'caught' with illegal weapons and money.
The claim also read that Khan was caught while distributing the alleged guns and pistols to his friends.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on NDTV's YouTube channel which was uploaded on 10 September.
The video's title stated, "Kanpur News | Head Constable Gets Arrested Over Corruption Charges In Kanpur"
We then ran a relevant keyword search and came across a report by the NavBharat Times (NBT) which had more information about this case.
The report stated that the police vigilance team had arrested Khan for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a disabled man.
The officer demanded the bribe in exchange of filing a chargesheet for the man.
The man then filed a complaint about this to the vigilance team. They, in turn, devised a strategy to catch the policeman in the act.
Similarly, Amar Ujala and Dainik Bhaskar also reported on this case.
UP Police comments: Sources in the UP police told The Quint that the claim was false and the officer was caught taking a bribe. They dismissed the viral claim.
Conclusion: A false claim went viral that a police officer from Kanpur named Shahnawaz Khan was caught while handing out illegal weapons to his friends.
