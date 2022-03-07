UP Police Didn't Arrest Vaishali Yadav for Making a 'Fake' Video From Ukraine

A photo of a woman sitting on the floor with police personnel standing behind her is being shared on social media with a claim that she is Vaishali Yadav, gram pradhan (village head) of Tera Pursoli village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been arrested for making a 'fake' video asking the government to evacuate her from Ukraine.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military intervention" in Ukraine on 24 February. Yadav, an MBBS student studying in a medical college there, had made a video appealing to the Indian government to evacuate her from the war-torn country.

However, soon several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged she is in UP and has made the video from India, falsely claiming that she is stuck in Ukraine. We debunked this claim when the video went viral.