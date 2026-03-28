Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: 2024 Clip of Vandalism of Temple in Alwar Viral as Recent

Fact-Check: 2024 Clip of Vandalism of Temple in Alwar Viral as Recent

Rajasthan police also posted on X, stating that this video was old and not a recent incident.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from 2024 and is not a recent incident.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video is from 2024 and is not a recent incident. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A visual showing several people standing on the dome of a temple is being shared as a recent incident of 'pro-Ambedkarite' groups vandalising a Hindu temple in Rajasthan's Alwar.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2024 and is not a recent incident.

Also ReadOld Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search and found a post on X by Rajasthan police from 23 March.

  • It noted that a viral video falsely claiming recent vandalism at an ancient temple in Alwar was actually two years old, and warned that sharing such unverified content can disrupt social harmony.

  • We also found an old post from 30 May 2024 on Instagram, which featured a similar visual.

  • The post was captioned, "Jay Bheem."

  • We found another post on Instagram, with the same visual from April 2024.

Conclusion: An old video from 2024 showing alleged vandalism of temple is being shared as a recent incident from Alwar, Rajasthan.

Also ReadTwo Old Videos Viral To Claim That Army Camp in Rajouri Was Recently Attacked
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