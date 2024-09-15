Hindu Woman Sang Religious Song In Response to Man Doing Namaz? No, Clip is Old

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hindu Woman Sang Religious Song In Response to Man Doing Namaz? No, Clip is Old

Both these videos are from two separate incidents and are not linked to one another.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-Check: Both these videos are from two separate incidents.
Fact-Check: Both these videos are from two separate incidents. 

(Source: The Quint)

Two videos from inside an aeroplane are being shared on social media platforms.

  • One video showed a woman singing a Hindu religious songs (bhajan). A voiceover in Hindi states that the woman performed the song in response to a man doing namaz.

  • The other showed a Muslim man performing namaz.

The claim: Those sharing wrote, "A Muslim person doing Namaz by sitting on his own seat & this lady got triggered and started doing this."

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

Is this true?: Both these videos are from two separate incidents.

  • We were able to trace the woman's video to 31 March. While, the namaz video is from 2019.

What we found: We checked both the video separately and found the following.

Woman singing bhajan: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a post by X user Drunk Journalist from 31 March which featured the same video.

  • Later, this user quote tweeted a claim post and stated that the video had nothing to do with 'namaz'. They stated that it was an old video.

We have reached out to Indigo airlines for their clarification and the story will be updated once the response is received.

Man performing Namaz: Similarly, we also divided this video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across two posts on YouTube and Facebook from 2019 which featured the same video and claimed that it was All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a flight, performing namaz.

  • We have reached out the office of Owaisi for a comment and the story will be updated once a response is received.

Conclusion: Both the videos are from separate timelines and are being shared together to make a communal claim.

