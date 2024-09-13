Video Showing Man ‘Smuggling Drugs’ Under Burqa Is From Bangladesh, Not India

advertisement
A video showing a person getting caught while trying to smuggle something illegal by hiding it underneath a burqa is going viral online.
The claim insinuates that this is how Muslims supply weapons in India.
What's the truth?: This video is from Bangladesh and dates back to 2021.
It shows a man caught by the Raozan police in Bangladesh while smuggling drugs under the guise of a pregnant woman.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a report shared by a Bangladeshi news website, CVoice24.
This was shared on 9 March 2021 and it carried images from the same viral video.
It stated that that the police in Raozan, Chittagong city of Bangladesh arrested two persons for smuggling drugs in the guise of a pregnant woman.
Through a relevant keyword search on Google, we also found a video report on the same incident.
This was shared on 11 March 2021 and according to these reports, this incident took place on 9 March 2021.
We also noticed that the uniform worn by police in the video matches the ones shown in the official website of Chittagong police.
According to the reports, two drug traffickers were arrested by the Raozan police named Sagar, 20, and Amena Begum, 19 for allegedly smuggling drugs.
Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh is going viral to falsely claim that it shows Muslims smuggling weapons in India.
