These Clips Don’t Show Man Named ‘Lovepreet’ Who Murdered His Sister’s Rapist

Two videos of a person — one showing him being present what appears to be a court room and the other which shows him being escorted by a police personnel — is going viral on the internet.

What is the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clips identifying the person as one 'Lovepreet'. The caption added that Lovepreet had killed the rapist of his sister, after the latter (Omkar) was released on bail.