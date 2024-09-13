These Clips Don’t Show Man Named ‘Lovepreet’ Who Murdered His Sister’s Rapist

advertisement
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape)
Two videos of a person — one showing him being present what appears to be a court room and the other which shows him being escorted by a police personnel — is going viral on the internet.
What is the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clips identifying the person as one 'Lovepreet'. The caption added that Lovepreet had killed the rapist of his sister, after the latter (Omkar) was released on bail.
What are the facts?: The claim is misleading as both these clips date back to April of this year and shows a person, who goes by the name 'Addu Defaulter'.
What's the case about?: A report published in Hindustan Times said that a resident of Majahadpur village in Punjab, Akashdeep Singh, was arrested by the police for allegedly killing a man called 'Onkar Singh'.
The report mentioned that Onkar had raped the minor sister of Akashdeep's friend named 'Lovepreet Singh'.
SSP Vatsala Gupta informed the news outlet that Onkar was murdered on 28 August.
Gupta further said that multiple teams have formed and are conducting raids to nab the other accused Lovepreet.
The report said that Onkar had sexually assaulted Lovepreet's sister in 2015.
Onkar was then convicted and was in jail for 10 years, but was prematurely released from jail in 2020.
About the viral videos: On going through the comments section of the viral post, we found several replies which said that the person seen in the video was actually somebody named 'Addu Defaulter'.
Taking this forward, we searched for the name on Google and found an Instagram user with the same name.
Both the clips seen in the viral post were uploaded by the account on 10 April. You can view their archives here and here.
This indicated that the clips were not related to Onkar's murder which took place on 28 August.
Team WebQoof found that the account regularly posts such videos, where the same person could be seen in jail, being escorted by police personnel, among others.
Conclusion: The person in the video is being misidentified as one 'Lovepreet'.
