Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Clip of Uma Bharti Calling PM Modi ‘Vinaash Purush’ Resurfaces

Fact-Check: Old Clip of Uma Bharti Calling PM Modi ‘Vinaash Purush’ Resurfaces

The video dates back to at least 2011, when Bharti was not a part of the BJP.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'vinaash purush' (destructive man) is going viral on social media.

  • In the two minute-long video, Bharti can be heard saying Modi had lied about development in Gujarat, adding that the state had become "fear-stricken."

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is old and dates back to at least 2011, when Bharti was not a part of the BJP.

Also ReadNo, This Man Sharing BJP Govt’s Achievements After 2014 Is Not AK Antony’s Son

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video using Google search engine.

  • This led us to an old YouTube video shared by a channel named 'BJPAAJTAK' on 27 July 2011.

  • The viral video matched this old video.

  • We then performed a relevant keyword search on Google using "Uma Bharti, PM Modi and Vinaash Purush".

  • This led us to a YouTube video shared by ABP News on 17 April 2014 and this matched the video video too.

  • The results also led us to several reports by NDTV, The Times of India and The Indian Express shared in April 2017.

  • It stated that the Congress party released a three-year-old video footage of Bharti where she is insulting PM Modi.

  • Bharti had then filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for "misusing an old statement."

  • Speaking to NDTV, Bharti had then also admitted that she had made the comments after she was expelled from the party.

  • Bharti had been expelled from BJP in 2005 after a public spat with veteran LK Advani, and had rejoined the saffron party in 2011.

We had debunked the same claim in 2019 and it can be read here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again.

Also ReadEdited Image Showing a Disrespectful Hand Gesture Towards PM Modi Goes Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT