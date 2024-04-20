Fact-Check: Old Clip of Uma Bharti Calling PM Modi ‘Vinaash Purush’ Resurfaces

Fact-check: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again.
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'vinaash purush' (destructive man) is going viral on social media.
In the two minute-long video, Bharti can be heard saying Modi had lied about development in Gujarat, adding that the state had become "fear-stricken."
We then performed a relevant keyword search on Google using "Uma Bharti, PM Modi and Vinaash Purush".
This led us to a YouTube video shared by ABP News on 17 April 2014 and this matched the video video too.
The results also led us to several reports by NDTV, The Times of India and The Indian Express shared in April 2017.
It stated that the Congress party released a three-year-old video footage of Bharti where she is insulting PM Modi.
Bharti had then filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for "misusing an old statement."
Speaking to NDTV, Bharti had then also admitted that she had made the comments after she was expelled from the party.
Bharti had been expelled from BJP in 2005 after a public spat with veteran LK Advani, and had rejoined the saffron party in 2011.
We had debunked the same claim in 2019 and it can be read here.
Conclusion: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again.
