Fact-Check: Did Aaditya Thackeray Call Uddhav Thackeray A Corrupt Man?

The screenshot from what looks like a public address of Maharashtra MLA Aaditya Thackeray has gone viral with a claim that he called his father and former Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray, a corrupt man.

The claim: The graphic has an image of Aaditya with Marathi text that when translated to English says, "The ex-CM is a corrupt man".

The text at the bottom said, "Aaditya Thackeray Targets Former Chief Minister" and "Scammers will be jailed".