Uddhav Thackeray Denied To Speak at Rally by Congress? No, Claim is False

A short clip showing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray seemingly being interrupted while trying to speak on a stage is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim?: Those sharing claimed that it showed Congress members not letting Thackeray speak.

What’s happening in the clip?: In the 29-second clip, the people around Thackeray are constantly nudging him and a sense of confusion is on the stage.