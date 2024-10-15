Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Demand Urdu to be Given 'Classical Language' Status

No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Demand Urdu to be Given 'Classical Language' Status

A fake quote has been attributed to Uddhav Thackeray.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An altered image is being shared to claim that Uddhav Thackeray demanded Urdu language to receive a status of classical language like Marathi. </p></div>
i

Fact-check: An altered image is being shared to claim that Uddhav Thackeray demanded Urdu language to receive a status of classical language like Marathi.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A quote is being attributed to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which states that he demanded Urdu to be given the status of a classical language.

The viral image also shows ABP Majha's logo on the top-right corner.

  • This comes after the Union Cabinet recently granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

  • This increased the number of classical languages to a total of 11.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is not true, no such statement or demand has been made by Thackeray.

  • An original image shared by ABP Majha has been edited to make this claim.

Also ReadThis Image of Uddhav Thackeray Bowing Down in Front of Rahul Gandhi Is Edited

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google but found no credible report supporting this claim.

  • We also checked Thackeray's social media accounts but found such statement being made.

  • We also checked reports about new languages being granted the status of classical languages and it included Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali.

  • The list did not include Urdu.

Original image: Next, we checked the Facebook page of ABP Majha but found no such post about Thackeray making this statement about the Urdu language.

  • We found an old post from 6 September 2022 which matched the design of the viral image.

  • The image also carried a cutout of Thackeray, which was a photo from 2022.

  • The quote here, in Marathi, says, "Saw Mangalmurti and 'Amangalmurti' in Mumbai yesterday. Show the sky to those who talk about showing land."

  • Here's another post shared by ABP Majha on 18 May which carries the same template.

  • The quote here says in Marathi, "They are not satisfied by gathering all such characterless, corrupt, traitors. So someone wants a last name, so he rents it."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An altered image is being shared to claim that Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Urdu language receive the status of a classical language like Marathi.

Also ReadEdited Video Viral as Arvind Kejriwal Taking Dig at Uddhav Thackeray

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT