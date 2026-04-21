This Viral Video Doesn’t Show PM Narendra Modi Receiving Facial Massage

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A video of a woman giving a facial massage to a white-bearded man is being circulated on social media platforms with users identifying the latter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "LEAKED video of Narendra Modi massage , reports coming that Intel agencies of US has ton of videos of him in compromising Positions (sic)."
Is this claim true?: NO. The video was originally posted by an Instagram user named 'Pardeep Kaur Dhillon' on 12 April. We identified the man seen in the viral video as one Jaspal Singh Sarai.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we ran a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video.
This directed us to the same visuals shared on an Instagram handle called 'pardeep.kaur.dhillon'.
It was posted on 12 April with a caption that said, "# MassageTime #RelaxMode #SelfCare #SpaVibes #RelaxAndUnwind PeacefulMind A little massage, a lot of pea. (SIC)"
Next, we went through the same handle and found a different video posted on 28 March that showed the same bearded man receiving a facial massage.
Identifying the man: The user, in one of her older posts shared on 16 March, identified the bearded man as her husband.
The post's caption said, "In Istanbul, many people notice my husband because of his turban. But for us, the turban is not just something we wear — it represents our faith, our culture, and our identity..."
Team WebQoof further checked Dhillon's Facebook handle, where she mentioned that she was originally from Punjab's Amritsar but currently lived in New Jersey, United States.
A recent post on her Facebook account, which carried the couple's photo, identified the man as Jaspal Singh Sarai.
Conclusion: It is evident that the man in the viral video is being misidentified as PM Modi.
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