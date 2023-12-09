No, This Video Does Not Show High Tides Caused by Earthquake in Philippines

Fact-Check | The video is unrelated to the earthquake that hit the Philippines.
A video showing high tides is being shared on the internet with users linking it to the recent earthquake in the Philippines, which struck on 2 December.
The claim: The video was shared with a caption that said, "#Japan issued a #tsunami alert after an #earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred in the #Philippines."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to 27 November 2023, which predates the earthquake. It reportedly shows the impact of a powerful storm in southern Russia.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video and found similar visuals uploaded on a verified YouTube channel named 'DNews'.
The video was uploaded on 28 November.
Its title, when translated to English said, "Four dead due to a strong storm that hits Russia and Ukraine."
The video had a compilation of different videos that showed the impact of the storm. At around the 0:16 mark, one can see similar visuals as the viral video playing.
News reports: A keyword search in Russian directed us to a report published in British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News, which carried similar visuals.
It said that a storm hit the southern regions of Russia and eastern Ukraine. The storm left half a million residents of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia, without electricity.
The report mentioned that around 100 houses have been flooded, and massive wire breaks were reported.
It further said that at least one person had died, and 10 people were injured due to the storm.
The report was published on 27 November.
Additionally, we found a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The Guardian that showed the impact of the storm in the Black Sea region.
It also carried the viral clip at around the 0:17 timestamp.
About the storm in Russia: As per a report in Associated Press (AP), the Black Sea region was struck by a weekend storm that tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas of southern Russia and Ukraine.
It said that the storms were part of a weather system that created blizzard-like conditions in Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, and Romania.
Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the details of the video, it is clear that the video predates the earthquake that struck the Philippines on 2 December.
