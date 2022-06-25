Caught in the Web of Fake News? Follow These Simple Steps To Spot Misinformation

"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,” is a famous saying, which is also very true in today's time.

Given the barrage of information we are exposed to on a daily basis, it is overwhelming and difficult to sift fact from fake, to know what’s true and what’s not.

On top of this, in 2020, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded a 214 percent increase in the circulation of ‘fake news/false news and rumours’, which makes an already bad situation worse.