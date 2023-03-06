Incident of DJ's Murder in Hyderabad Shared With a False Communal Spin

Several users on social media, including the right-wing propaganda website OpIndia, Editor-in-Chief of news channel News1India Anurag Chaddha, and a verified account Sangarsh Satya Ke Liye, shared details about a murder in Hyderabad and gave it a communal spin.

What's the claim?: The claim states that Harish Kumar (28), a DJ operator from Telangana, was 'killed by a Muslim woman's brother for falling in love with her'.

Right-wing propaganda outlet HinduPost also claimed that Kumar was killed by his wife's family after they got married. It was also shared by Sudarshan News' journalist Abhay Pratap Singh, who later deleted it.