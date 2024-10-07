Simulation Video Passed off as Real & Recent Visuals of Tejas Aircraft

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Simulation Video Passed off as Real & Recent Visuals of Tejas Aircraft

We found that neither is this video show real visuals nor is it related to Tejas.

A video of an aircraft taking off from a runway is going viral on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows recent visuals of India's combat aircraft Tejas.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium account shared the video with a caption that said, "नया भारत - Tejas taking vertical take off. A treat to watch." This post had garnered over a lakh views on the platform.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

We received multiple queries about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline too. You can view archives of similar such posts here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: Neither is this video related to Tejas nor does it show real visuals. It shows a simulation clip of 'AV-8B Harrier' fighter jet.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video, it led us to the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook page named 'BAUS'.

  • The video was posted on 26 August and its caption said, "Super RARE VERTICAL TAKEOFF of AV-8B Harrier fighter jet. #Amazing #crazy #usa #fly #aviation #planespotting #airforce #aircraft #military #takeoff #fighter #navy #fighterjet."

About the Facebook page: Team WebQoof found that the handle identified itself as a 'gaming video creator'.

  • The bio of the page said, "All videos are made from simulator games only for entertainment, they don't actually happen in real life. Enjoy the show."

  • We found that similar videos were regularly published on the Facebook page.

The bio of the page said it was gaming video creator.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Evidently, the video is a simulation and not real as claimed in the viral social media post.

