No, Shiv Sena Govt Didn't Remove the Reference to 'Hindu Religion' in Exam Forms

The form has had the words 'non-minority' since at least 2017.
A screenshot of an application form for admissions to Secondary and Higher Secondary classes is being shared with the claim the Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by the Shiv Sena, has removed 'Hindu' as the religion on the form and replaced it with 'non minority'.
The screenshot — which shows the column as 'minority religion' lists Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Parsi, Jain and non minority as an option.
However, we found the same form uploaded on the official website of Maharashtra State Board in 2017 with the words 'non-minority' under 'minority religion'.
It is important to note that the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra was formed in November 2019 which succeeded former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' BJP government.
CLAIM
The claim is being shared with the claim, "In Maharashtra, the Secondary and Higher Secondary school admission forms have been modified by Congress, NCP & SHIV SENA by removing the Word HINDU from RELIGION Column, and introduced NON-MINORITY."
SAME CLAIM WAS CIRCULATED IN 2020
The same claim was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkalkar from Mumbai in 2020, who said that the "Thackeray government has left Hindutva" in a video, criticising the government for replacing the word 'Hindu' with 'non-minority'.
The website of English news channel Times Now too carried a story on it.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
To find out the truth about this claim, we first looked at the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. On the website, we found a form named 'HSC SAMPLE APPLICATION FORM FEB 2018' which was uploaded to the website on 21 September 2017.
The website shows that the form was dated 21 September, 2017.
In this document, the form read 'Non-minority' under the 'Minority Religion' section and did not have 'Hindu' anywhere on it.
So, clearly the form has not been amended under Shiv Sena.
BUT SINCE WHEN HAS THIS FORM BEEN IN USE?
We looked for details regarding the form's change and found a report by The Times of India, which quoted Maharashtra's school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad saying that the form had been in use since 2013.
Speaking to the daily, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale had said that the form had been drafted in 2013 and was being used since the 2014 exams.
We then looked for news reports from 2013 and came across another article in The Times of India published on 3 September 2013 which mentioned that the decision to include minority as a category on the form was taken.
Fact-checking website Newschecker reached out to Sharad Gosavi, the State Board President who, too, rubbished these claims.
