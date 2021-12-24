Support Our Project to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation in Rural India

Support The Quint's project to fight COVID-19 misinformation in rural India.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
From infertility to death, to even getting infected with COVID – misinformation and fake news about COVID vaccination travelled way faster than information, which was not just being shared on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, but also reaching communities through word of mouth.
And the lack of resources spent to educate people about the benefits of vaccination created a serious need gap.
The result – people refused to get vaccinated citing rumours and unproven theories.
So, this is where we stepped in.
We provided verified and fact-checked information in a language and format that was accessible to them.
We made videos, audio recordings, conducted awareness drives in the villages to dispel all rumours, and encouraged people to get vaccinated.
Our partner organisations – Khabar Lahariya, Voicelogue, and Radio Brahmaputra and Boat Clinics – helped us reach out to these women.
But doing this costs a lot of money. We had to set up a special team to do this.
So, we need your support. Our production costs are Rs 84,00,000 and you can help us meet this costs by clicking on this link and contributing.
Please contribute because the truth is worth it!
