This Isn't Subhashini Ali Praising PM Modi & Dissing Rahul Gandhi in Viral Video

We reached out to CPI-M leader who confirmed that this viral video does not show her.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A video is going viral with a false claim that it shows CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali praising PM Modi while criticizing Rahul Gandhi.

(Photo: The Quint)

Amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a video has gone viral purportedly showing Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) leader Subhashini Ali praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

An archive can be seen here.

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video does not show Ali.

  • We reached out to the CPI-M leader, who confirmed that this viral video misidentifies an elderly lady as her.

  • She also dismissed this claim on her X.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Ali's X account where she had reposted the viral video and clarified that it does not show her.

  • "This is a fake video attributed to me. Not me. Not my voice. Not my views. Have reported to ECI and police. Let's see what they do," she adds.

Since the X account posting this was not verified, we also reached out the CPI-M leader over phone and she confirmed to us that this viral video is fake and does not show her.

About the video: We noticed '99 Khabar' written on the mic and checked their YouTube channel.

  • On this channel, we found the video titled, "सुंदर लड़किया राहुल गाँधी से नाराज क्यों Modi vs Rahul Gandhi Public Opinion| Loksabha Election 2024" which carried the same viral video.

  • The viral video of the elderly lady praising PM Modi starts at 6:55 timestamp.

Conclusion: A video is going viral with a false claim that it shows CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali praising PM Modi while criticizing Rahul Gandhi.

