News Reports on Rakesh Tikait's 'Media is Next Target' Remark Lack Context

A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait is being shared to falsely claim that he threatened the media during his interaction with reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
A video of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was aired by several news organisations and shared by journalists to claim that he "threatened" the media during his interaction with reporters on Tuesday, 28 September, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
However, we found that Tikait's statement is being taken out of context and he was referring to the government when he said that "media is the next target".
Claim
Several news organisations like Financial Express, Amar Ujala, OpIndia Hindi, Zee News, IBC24, OneIndia carried reports to claim that Rakesh Tikait gave an "open threat to media." (Note: Swipe right to see the images.)
Journalists such as Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who has previously been called out for peddling misinformation and Times Now's Padmaja Joshi, shared visuals claiming that Tikait threatened the media.
In the video, Tikait can be heard saying, "Next target is media house. If you want to be saved, then support us or else you will also suffer."
What We Found Out
We came across a longer version of Rakesh Tikait's interaction with the reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on 28 September, that was shared by news agency ANI.
Tikait can be heard saying, "Government is government... Main is the one in Delhi who made the law and sold half of the country. Pay attention to them as well. Sold off mandis in Madhya Pradesh... sold 182 mandis. Chhattisgarh will also not remain hidden. Everybody should lend support. Next target is media house. If you want to be saved, then support us or else you will also suffer."
Further, the official Twitter handle of Bhartiya Kisan Union shared the clip of Tikait's interaction with the media and wrote that an "edited video" is being shared to make the misleading claim.
After listening to the entire interaction, it is evident that the BKU leader's remark was in reference to the government and not his 'threat to the media'.
Later, ANI replied to its tweet carrying the video and put out a transcription of the remarks made by the BKU leader on raising issues of the farmers from Chhattisgarh.
