Jansatta Didn't Publish Report on SRK Crediting 'Muslim Fans' For His Success

Social media users shared a morphed image to falsely claim that Jansatta carried a report on actor Shah Rukh Khan crediting fans of a particular community for his success.
A screenshot of an article purportedly published by media outlet Jansatta is being shared on Facebook to claim that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan credited fans of a single community for his success as a superstar.
However, we found that the screenshot in question has been altered and that the organisation did not publish any such information.
The text written in Hindi in the viral screenshot, when translated to English, reads: "If I am a superstar today, then the biggest thank you is to our Muslim brothers who, even after being poor, only watched the films of Khans. Our Islam also favours such a Muslim bonhomie."
We searched for the article using the keywords mentioned in the headline seen in the viral screenshot, however, the search didn't yield any results.
Next, we compared the screenshot in question with an article published by Jansatta by viewing it on a mobile phone. It can be seen that the font of the text beneath the headline is different in both the cases.
Further, both the screenshots show a difference in the template used.
Left: Viral screenshot. Right: Jansatta article on mobile view.
We also compared the viral screenshot with another Jansatta article by opening it on the media outlet's app and found several discrepancies in terms of font and template.
Left: Viral screenshot. Right: Jansatta article on app view.
Moreover, one of the sentences in the viral screenshot is grammatically incorrect. The sentence in question is: "आज अगर मैं सुपरस्टार हूँ तो सबसे बड़ा वाला थैंक उन हमारे मुसलमान भाइयों को है जिन्होंने गरीब होने के बाद भी सिर्फ हम खान्स की फिल्में देखी (sic)" (Translated: If I am a superstar today, then the biggest thank you is to our Muslim brothers who, even after being poor, only watched the films of Khans.)
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 29 September, Jansatta took to Twitter to state that the screenshot being shared on social media is "completely fake."
Jansatta issued a clarification on the viral screenshot.
Also, we couldn't find any credible news report that carried the quote being attributed to the Bollywood actor.
Evidently, social media users shared a morphed image to falsely claim that news outlet Jansatta carried a report on Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan crediting fans of a particular community for his success.
