Chinese Troops Transgressed LAC in Arunachal Pradesh Last Week: Reports

The sources said that sticking to existing agreements and protocols has helped the two countries maintain peace and tranquility despite their different perceptions.

On 30 August, around 100 Chinese soldiers had transgressed 5 km into Indian territory in the Barahoti region, north of the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve. However, they had returned from the area guarded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police after a few hours, PTI had reported.

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a stand-off in several areas in eastern Ladakh since May 2020, when a violent fight erupted between both parties at the Pangong lake area. Subsequently, the two countries significantly increased deployment of soldiers and weapons.

