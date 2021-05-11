Old SpaceX Clip Shared As Chinese Rocket Falling Into Indian Ocean

A video on social media which shows people watching a rocket crashing down is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Chinese satellite falling into the Indian Ocean.

While the remains of a Chinese rocket reportedly landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, 9 May, the viral video could be traced back to February.

It shows the Starship SN9 prototype, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, exploding upon landing after a high altitude test flight.