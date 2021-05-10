Postcard News Shares False Graphic on Religion of Voters in WB

Right wing propaganda website Postcard News shared a false infographic claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had said that 91 percent Muslims voted for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and 41.6 percent Hindus voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent West Bengal elections.

However, we reached out to the ECI and the official spokesperson said that the poll body does not collect or share information about religion or caste of voters during any election. We also didn't find such a classification on the ECI website.

Postcard News has shared several false and misleading news in the past that has been fact-checked by The Quint's WebQoof team.