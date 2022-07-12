Smriti Irani's Speech About Goddess Durga Shared With Misleading Context

Moitra had said, "Within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way. That is my freedom and I don't think anyone's sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom as much as you have to worship your God."

She made this comment in reference to the poster of film-maker Leena Manimekalai’s film ‘Kaali,’ the poster of which showed an actor dressed as the goddess while smoking.