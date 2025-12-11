Bangladeshi Man Said His Group Will Rule West Bengal? No, Video Is AI-Generated!

advertisement
Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, a video showing a shirtless man wearing a skull cap is being shared to claim that it features a Bangladeshi man residing in Kolkata and a supporter of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Here's what he said: "I'm from superpower Bangladesh. I'm living in Kolkata and I full support Mamata Banerjee. We Bangladeshi will rule in West Bengal soon. Remember my words, brother."
What we found: At first, we looked for news reports to check whether there had been any coverage regarding this alleged Bangladeshi supporter of Banerjeee. However, we did not find anything credible.
We, then, noticed some anomalies in the video such as the people in the background and other elements seeming to fade as they entered or exited the frame.
Team WebQoof also observed that the man standing in the background behind the main speaker did not change his expression or flinch at any point in the video.
At the upper right corner of the video, we noticed the logo of 'Sora Open AI,' an AI tool used for creating videos.
Team WebQoof then ran the video through the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, where four parameters indicated that the clip was AI-generated, each scoring above 90 per cent.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI and is not a real incident, as claimed.
