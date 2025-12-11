AI-Manipulated Clip Viral To Claim Tejas Jet Wasn’t Cleared To Fly in Dubai

A news report purportedly published by NDTV World, which talked about the recent Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Airshow, is going viral on social media platforms.

What does the report show?: The anchor in the video could be heard saying, "We are investigating the shocking reason behind the Tejas jet crash at the Dubai Airshow. A major revelation has emerged. An internal report claims the jet wasn't clear to fly yet it took off. This begs the burning question - who put the pressure from the top on the chain? Who is the powerful hand that forced this takeoff leading to this national embarrassment?. Whether this is a pilot error or no pilot error, but this one thing that has emerged is very very big."