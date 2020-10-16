Shefali Vaidya’s Tweet on Buying Tanishq Jewellery is Morphed

The inconsistencies in the tweet prove that it is edited and doesn't show a real tweet posted by Vaidya.

A fake tweet attributed to author and right-wing commentator Shefali Vaidya is doing the rounds on social media. The tweet shows Vaidya claiming that she bought a gold jewellery set from Tanishq while using the image of imitation jewellery worth Rs 200 instead. This comes amid her criticism of the ad showing the baby shower of an inter-faith couple and subsequently asking people to boycott the brand.

Viral tweet ascribed to Shefali Vaidya.

CLAIM

The viral tweet purportedly by Vaidya reads: “Last year, I bought luminous gold neckwear set of INR 112484 price from @TanishqJewelry that was my life’s worst decision. I gonna sell this Jihadi brand in any local store because I don’t want such Hinduphobic brand in my house.” A screenshot of this tweet is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter.

An archived version of the tweet can be accessed here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On comparing the viral tweet with an original tweet, we could notice some alignment errors which. As marked in the picture below, in the original tweet the image and text is in one line, while the image in the viral (fake) tweet, the image is more to the left.

We also checked the mobile view and desktop view of the tweet and in all cases, the image and text is aligned which isn’t the case in the viral tweet.

Further, other than the alignment, the viral tweet has half cut alphabets like ‘@’ ‘y’, which indicates the tweet has been doctored.