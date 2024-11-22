Scripted Video Showing Indian Army Soldier 'Meeting His Mother' Viral as Real

advertisement
A video showing an Army soldier "surprising his mother", who was selling fresh coconuts at a train station, by saluting her after she unknowingly attends to him is being shared on social media platforms.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The video is not a real event; it is a scripted video created for entertainment and educational purposes, posted on Facebook by Sanjjanaa Galrani.
The original video has a disclaimer saying it contains scripted dramas, parodies, and awareness videos.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a video on Facebook posted on page named, "Sanjjanaa Galrani."
We matched the frames of both videos and found similarities.
We then noticed a disclaimer at the end of the caption, which stated that the video was made for "entertainment and educational purposes".
The caption also noted that the "page features scripted dramas, parodies, and awareness videos".
Same person in other videos: We browsed through Galrani's profile and found that a person in the viral video could also be spotted in another video. Below are the similarities. You can view the video here.
We also went through the profile of this user and looked at the about section. It was listed under the ‘Actor’ category.
