Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Scripted Video From Bangladesh Shared With a False Communal Spin

Scripted Video From Bangladesh Shared With a False Communal Spin

This video is from Bangladesh and was uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'Peace TV BD'.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This is a scripted video and is from Bangladesh.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This is a scripted video and is from Bangladesh.

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing a man with two women with one’s face covered is being shared on social media platforms.

  • In the video, the man is hitting on the stomach of one of the women.

What are users saying?: Those sharing wrote that a new ‘Muslim man’ has come into the market to provide treatment to girls by touching their stomach.

  • The video was shared by an X user called @MrSinha, who has previously been called out for spreading misinformation.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This video gathered 4.2 Million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the video is scripted.

  • The video originates from Bangladesh and was uploaded on a YouTube channel called Peace TV BD in January.

  • The channel's bio reads, "We also present the basis on the viral topic in this channel !!"

Also ReadThis Video Doesn't Show Bangladeshis Reacting to SKY's Catch in T20 WC Final

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on a few of them.

  • We came across the same clip uploaded on a YouTube channel called ‘Peace TV BD’ in January.

  • It was uploaded with the title, “Lewanbagi Pir's secret treatment video is viral!"

  • We looked at the full video and found a message in the end which read, "It is your responsibility and duty to protect yourself from such a father!" (translated from Bangla to English). This hinted that the video could be one made for "awareness" and possibly scripted.

We used Google Translate as the tool for understanding the text.

(Source: YT) 

  • We went through the YouTube channel, which noted that it was from Bangladesh.

  • It's bio read, "We also present the basis on the viral topic in this channel !!"

This is the 'About' section of the Youtube channel.

(Source: YT) 

Same people in different videos: Upon browsing through more videos on their YouTube page, we noticed that the same people were featured in different videos.

  • The purported healer in the viral video could also be seen in another video of the channel in a different character. You can see that video here.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Source: YT/Altered by The Quint) 

Similarly, another man was spotted in two different videos. You can see those here and here.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Source: YT/Altered by The Quint) 

Replying to the viral claim, an X user, "@FirdausLaibah" also posted on their page saying that the incident was not real and those in the video were actors of Peace TV from Bangladesh who were busting 'myths of such Babas'

The Quint has reached out to the YouTube channel for their inputs and the story will be updated once the response comes.

Conclusion: A scripted video showing a Muslim man healing girls has been given a false communal spin.

Also ReadFact-Check: This is a Scripted Video of Man Collecting Oil, Ghee for Ram Temple
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT