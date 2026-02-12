Fact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Real Engagement Ceremony at Metro Station

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Real Engagement Ceremony at Metro Station

We traced the viral clip to an Instagram page which was under listed under the category of a creator.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This is a scripted video and not a real incident.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This is a scripted video and not a real incident. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing a woman performing a 'Roka,' a ritual which is held before a Hindu wedding, at a metro station, is being shared as a real incident on social media.

Those sharing the clip noted that a mother 'caught' her son with his partner and fixed their engagement at that very moment.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this is a scripted video. We were able to trace this video to the account of an Instagram reel creator.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We went through both the profiles and found that they were listed as 'reel creator' and 'digital creator,' respectively.

Here is a preview of the profile.

Here is a preview of the profile.

  • Upon going through the profile of 'Urs_Rajat__,' we found another clip which noted that the video was scripted.

  • The creator noted, "It's Scripted But Real Based Story." (sic.)

Here is the preview of the post.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot) 

Team WebQoof has reached out to both the creators for their comments and the story will be updated once a response is received.

Conclusion: The viral clip showing an engagement at a metro station is scripted and not a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

