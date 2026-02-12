Fact-Check: Scripted Video Viral as Real Engagement Ceremony at Metro Station

advertisement
A video showing a woman performing a 'Roka,' a ritual which is held before a Hindu wedding, at a metro station, is being shared as a real incident on social media.
Those sharing the clip noted that a mother 'caught' her son with his partner and fixed their engagement at that very moment.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to two posts on Instagram by 'Urs_.Rajat__' and 'Chalte_Phirte098' which featured the same viral clip.
We went through both the profiles and found that they were listed as 'reel creator' and 'digital creator,' respectively.
Upon going through the profile of 'Urs_Rajat__,' we found another clip which noted that the video was scripted.
The creator noted, "It's Scripted But Real Based Story." (sic.)
Team WebQoof has reached out to both the creators for their comments and the story will be updated once a response is received.
Conclusion: The viral clip showing an engagement at a metro station is scripted and not a real incident.
