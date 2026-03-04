Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image Viral as Khamenei's Remains Retrieved from Rubble

advertisement
Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel, an image allegedly showing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body being retrieved by miners from rubble is being shared on social media.
Khamenei was killed in directed military strikes by the USA and Israel on 28 February.
What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image to check if this visual had been released by any official sources. However, we did not find any such evidence.
Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search to check if any Iranian media outlets had published this visual.
However, we did not any sources to prove the validity of the claim.
Upon closer examination, we noticed that the visual appeared almost 'staged.' The placement of the chair and the turban seemed that it was placed.
This led us to run the visual on an AI-detection tool called 'Hive Moderation', which revealed that the image was 90% created using AI.
Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and does not show the real deceased remains of Khamenei.
