Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image Viral as Khamenei's Remains Retrieved from Rubble

AI-detection tool Hive Moderation revealed that the image was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This is an AI-generated visual and not real.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This is an AI-generated visual and not real. 

(Source: The Quint) 

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel, an image allegedly showing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body being retrieved by miners from rubble is being shared on social media.

  • Khamenei was killed in directed military strikes by the USA and Israel on 28 February.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this image has been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image to check if this visual had been released by any official sources. However, we did not find any such evidence.

  • Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search to check if any Iranian media outlets had published this visual.

  • However, we did not any sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • Upon closer examination, we noticed that the visual appeared almost 'staged.' The placement of the chair and the turban seemed that it was placed.

Here is a closer look at the visual. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • This led us to run the visual on an AI-detection tool called 'Hive Moderation', which revealed that the image was 90% created using AI.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral image is created using AI and does not show the real deceased remains of Khamenei.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

