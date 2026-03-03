Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Viral as Iran Attacking US Bases Near Burj Khalifa

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Clip Viral as Iran Attacking US Bases Near Burj Khalifa

Few parameters of AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter revealed that the viral was AI-manipulated.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
Amid the ongoing escalations between the United States of America (USA)-Israel and Iran, a video is being shared to claim that it shows Iran attacking US bases near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, we did not find any credible reports or visuals to prove the validity of the claim.

  • Team WebQoof noticed an inconsistency in the viral clip when a person's hand appeared distorted in the first few frames.

Here is a close-up of the frame.

(Source: X) 

  • This led us to run the video on AI-detection tool Hive Moderation and Deepfake-O-Meter which revealed that the video was created using AI. Swipe to see the results.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.

Here are the results by Hive Moderation. 

Iran attacks US bases: Iran announced a missile attack on US military bases and assets in Gulf countries, heightening tensions after the US and Israeli strikes on its territory, leading to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Targets included sites in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

  • Air defences in affected nations intercepted most projectiles, per official statements and media reports. Additionally, one person died in Abu Dhabi from debris during interception efforts.

  • One Indian national was also killed when an explosive-laden drone boat struck an oil tanker off the coast of Muscat in Oman.

Conclusion: The viral clip is created using AI and does not depict the real situation in Dubai.

