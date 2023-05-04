Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal Dancing? No!

Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Lawyer Saurabh Kirpal Dancing? No!

The video shows one Daman Choudhary, who is the co-founder of a fashion company named Runway Lifestyle.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | Those sharing the video have misidentified one Daman Choudhary as lawyer Saurabh Kirpal.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | Those sharing the video have misidentified one Daman Choudhary as lawyer Saurabh Kirpal.</p></div>

A video which shows a person dancing to a Bollywood song is going viral on the internet.

Those sharing the video have identified the person as Saurabh Kirpal, who is a senior advocate and the son of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhupinder Nath Kirpal.

What is the claim?: The post is being shared in poor taste, with users claiming that Kirpal could be the next CJI and that is why the Supreme Court is treating the same-sex marriage case with importance.

An archive of the post can be seen here.  

(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: No, the viral claim is false.

  • The video dates back to January 2022 and shows one Daman Choudhary, who is the co-founder a fashion company called Runway Lifestyle.

Also ReadFact-Check: This Video Doesn’t Show an Ongoing Forest Fire in Goa’s Canacona

How did we find out?: A reverse image search led us to the original video posted on an Instagram page called 'damandiaries'.

  • The video was uploaded on 8 January 2022 and its caption mentioned, "Finally dancing to one of my most favourite track of the season."

  • The account's bio said "digital creator" and identified the user as the co-founder of a fashion company named Runway Lifestyle.

The account's bio also mentioned "Impressionist."

  • On checking the company's website, we found the person's full name was Daman Choudhary.

Saurabh Kirpal clarifies: Kirpal took to Twitter to clarify that the person dancing in the video is not him.

  • He also criticised those sharing the video for mocking somebody in this manner, calling it "disgusting homophobia."

Why is the claim being shared?: Kirpal, who openly identifies as a gay man, was recently recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointing him as a Delhi High Court judge.

  • The collegium had disagreed with the Centre which expressed its concern over Kirpal's openness about his sexual orientation.

What is the same-sex marriage case about?: The apex court is hearing a case where petitioners are demanding the legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Conclusion: It is clear that social media users are sharing a video of a person dancing by misidentifying him as Saurabh Kirpal.

Also ReadOld Video of PM Modi Drinking Tea in Varanasi Linked to Karnataka Elections

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT