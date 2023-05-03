Old Video of PM Modi Drinking Tea in Varanasi Linked to Karnataka Elections

Fact-Check | The video is old and is not from Karnataka as claimed.
A video which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing in front of tea stall and greeting people. It further shows the owner of the shop talking about the PM Modi's visit to his establishment.
What are users claiming?: People on social media have claimed that PM Modi recently visited the shop during his visit to Karnataka ahead of the state assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on 10 May.
What is the truth?: The viral video shows visuals from March 2022, when PM Modi was on a road show to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the state's assembly elections.
It should also be noted that Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to a similar video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi.
It was uploaded on 4 March 2022 and was titled, "Unforgettable moments from Kashi as PM Modi enjoys a hot cup of 'chai' at a tea stall!".
On comparing a keyframe of the video with the viral one, we found that both the videos were from the same incident.
A comparison clearly shows the similarities between both images.
News reports: A report in The Times of India mentioned that PM Modi visited the shop named 'Pappu Chaiwala', which is situated in the Assi area of Varanasi.
NDTV published a similar report and added that the visit came ahead of the last phase of UP assembly elections in 2022. Apart from the shop, PM Modi visited other places, such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
The video of shop owner: Another keyword search led us to the video which showed the shop owner talking about PM's visit.
It was uploaded on 30 April 2022 on an unofficial YouTube channel called 'Street Food Mania'.
A comparison shows that the same person can be seen talking in both the videos.
The same person can be seen in both the videos.
Conclusion: It's clear that the viral video is a compilation of videos mentioned above. Social media users are falsely sharing clip of an old visit of PM Modi to a tea stall in Varanasi, linking it to the upcoming Karnataka elections.
