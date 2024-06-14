TV Panellist Criticised Joe Biden In Front of First Lady? No, Video Is Edited

A video showing First Lady of the United States Jill Biden with several interviewers is being shared on social media platforms, to claim that FLOTUS was grilled by one of the panellists.

What happens in the clip?: FLOTUS was speaking to panellists at The View, an American chat show, and was talking about people's concerns about US President Joe Biden's age in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Here is what FLOTUS said: She spoke about how age is not a factor in the elections. She praised Biden's qualities and mentioned how Americans have two choices; one of them being "chaos." FLOTUS said, "I believe Americans are going to choose good over evil."