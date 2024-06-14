TV Panellist Criticised Joe Biden In Front of First Lady? No, Video Is Edited

Fact-Check: This video is a satire.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing First Lady of the United States Jill Biden with several interviewers is being shared on social media platforms, to claim that FLOTUS was grilled by one of the panellists.
What happens in the clip?: FLOTUS was speaking to panellists at The View, an American chat show, and was talking about people's concerns about US President Joe Biden's age in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential Elections.
Here is what FLOTUS said: She spoke about how age is not a factor in the elections. She praised Biden's qualities and mentioned how Americans have two choices; one of them being "chaos." FLOTUS said, "I believe Americans are going to choose good over evil."
An archive of the post can be found here.
What did the man say?: To FLOTUS's answer, one the panellists mentioned how Biden had "demonised" half the country by "persecuting" his political opponent.
He criticised Biden's political career and mentioned how he had no real achievements to speak of.
Imani added how Biden was unwell and incapable of doing tasks such as walking and speaking independently. He said, "We all know Joe is not well, we all know he’s not in control and listen."
Lastly, the content creator also shamed FLOTUS for putting Biden through all of it and said, "Letting his handlers abuse him like a puppet, shame on you!”
Did this encounter happen?: No, this is not a real conversation between the First Lady and a TV panellist.
The video is edited to put the man, Damon Imani, in frame with Jill. Imani is a content creator who makes satirical pieces like the viral video.
In the original video, the First Lady spoke to the hosts of talk show, The View. Imani was not present in that conversation.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and found the original video of the First Lady speaking to the hosts of The View on YouTube.
The View features a group of women experts from various backgrounds who delve into current and significant topics impacting people's lives. It is aired on American Broadcasting Company (ABC).
From 4:02 minutes onwards, she can be heard saying the same statements as the viral video.
In this video, Imani cannot be seen anywhere.
The First Lady was invited to speak on the show about her book Willow, The White House Cat.
Another relevant keyword search led us to a post by Imani. He retweeted a post by a page on X called 'Catch Up."
Catch Up had posted the same clip as the viral video.
Damon wrote, "Finally, I met Jill Biden!"
The Quint has previously done a story on Imani when he made a similar video mocking World Economic Forum chairperson Klaus Schwab. You can read our story here.
Who is Damon Imani?: According to his website, he is an Iranian content producer based in Denmark.
He creates digitally-edited content related to current events, news, social issues and and is known for his satirical style.
Imani has edited himself into multiple news videos. You can see some of those here and here.
Conclusion: The viral video does not show a real conversation between the First Lady of the US and Imani. It is an edited video and its supposed to be a satire.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined