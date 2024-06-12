Did BJP Candidate in Lakshadweep Receive Only 201 Votes? No, Claim Is Misleading

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received only 201 votes in Lakshadweep in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.

What have users said?: The posts carried a communal-charged text that said, "In Lakshadweep, where Muslims are 96%, BJP has got only 201 votes, which clearly shows that Muslims are not in favour of development. No matter how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi does for Abdul, the truth is that he will not vote."