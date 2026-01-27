AI-Manipulated Clip Shared with False Claim About Salman Khan Joining AIMIM

advertisement
A video of actor Salman Khan announcing that he is joining Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is being shared on on social media.
The video is also accompanied by a poster of Khan with Owaisi.
Here's what he said in the video:
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to check if Khan had made any public statements regarding his entry in politics and joining AIMIM. However, we did not find any sources which were credible to prove the authenticity of the claim.
We, then, extracted the portion of Khan's video and divided it into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
However, we did not find any clues linking to the original video.
Team WebQoof manually went through Khan's social media to check if he had posted any similar videos, previously.
We found a clip from April 2023, which looked similar to the viral clip. It noted Khan's presence at an Eid celebration in Dubai.
We, then, ran the clip of AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the viral video was created with the help of AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: The viral clip has been edited to falsely claim that it shows Khan announcing that he will join AIMIM.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)