Jennifer Aniston’s Deepfake Video 'Giving Away Apple’s MacBooks' Goes Viral

Fact-Check: This video of Jennifer Aniston is a deepfake!
A video of American actor Jennifer Aniston, where she can be heard talking about a giveaway of Apple MacBook laptops for only 10 dollars, is going viral.
Then, she instructs people to simply link on "her site below" to claim the laptop.
Is this true?: This video is a deepfake.
It has been digitally altered to show that Aniston is promoting a giveaway of Apple's MacBooks.
The original video is from 2019 and shows the actor's interview with American publication called InStyle Magazine.
How did we find out?: At first, we looked for reports about Aniston promoting a giveaway of this nature; however, we did not find any credible sources to verify this.
Then, we divided the viral video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them using Google.
We came across a video on YouTube by InStyle magazine. It was uploaded on 4 September 2019 and titled, "Beauty According to Jennifer Aniston | Cover Stars | InStyle."
The interview talked about Jennifer Aniston revisiting her beauty quotes. Aniston was on the cover of InStyle's October 2019 issue.
Additionally, we also traced the image at the end of the viral video of Aniston working on a laptop.
We ran a Google reverse image search and came across an article by USA Today from 29 October 2021
The still is from one of her recent shows on Apple TV+ called 'The Morning Show.'
The image's caption in the article read, "Jennifer Aniston, as Alex Levy, seeks out her former colleague, Mitch, in Italy, desperate for his help to salvage her career and personal life."
Conclusion: The viral video of Jennifer Aniston giving away Apple MacBook Pros is a deepfake.
