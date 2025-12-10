Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Was Putin’s State Banquet Menu Riddled With Spelling Mistakes? No!

Fact-Check: Was Putin’s State Banquet Menu Riddled With Spelling Mistakes? No!

The image in the viral claim is altered. The original menu is free of any spelling or grammatical errors.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
An edited photo is being shared to falsely claim that the menu of the state banquet held for Russian President Vladimir Putin was full of typographical errors.
i

An edited photo is being shared to falsely claim that the menu of the state banquet held for Russian President Vladimir Putin was full of typographical errors.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A photograph showing a menu for the state banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin, hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The photo, which shows several typographical errors on the menu, is being shared as a real photo of the menu displayed at the banquet.

  • Former Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar also shared the image on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, taking a dig at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, asking why the menu was not printed "in Hindi or Gujarati?"

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this image can be seen here and here.)

But...?: The claim is misleading, as the image has been edited.

  • The original photographs of the menu, shared by credible sources, do not show any spelling or grammatical errors.

How did we find out?: A simple keyword search for the term 'Putin state banquet menu' on X led us to a post by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

  • It showed four pages of the menu of the state banquet, which carried all-vegetarian dishes for each course.

  • Page two of this post showed the photo which is being shared in the viral claim.

  • Here, one can see that the original menu does not have any typographical mistakes.

    (Swipe)

This is the original image.

This is the edited image from the claim.

Newly launched Russia-based news organisation RT India's X account, too, shared the same set of images of the menu, which also did not carry any typographical errors.

Lastly, the RIA Kremlin Pool, which is a group of journalists covering the Kremlin, also shared the same image, without any spelling mistakes, on their Telegram channel.

This is a translated version of the message shared on the RIA Kremlin Pool's channel.

(Source: Telegram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An edited photo is being shared to claim that the menu for Russian President Vladimir Putin's state banquet was full of typographical errors.

